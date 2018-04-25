CSS director wants to provide needed support

Kayleen Dunt may have the style of a surfer, but moreover, the philosophy of one. She wants to help folks through the rough patches. The West Union native was raised by a Waucoma area native.

“Life is a journey. At times it’s like a rollercoaster,” she said. “What’s important for me is to be there for those ups and downs for people. To be a sounding board and help them navigate, life.”

“Some individuals I work with don’t have the natural supports” such as family and friends who are able to help out the more fortunate, she said. “They kind of need somebody in the corner, advocating for them.”

She serves about 18 clients for whom County Social Services provides financial services, as well as several other clients who don’t need financial aid but simply some support navigating life.

— For more on this story see the April 24 New Hampton Tribune.