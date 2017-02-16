Current owners close Townhouse and move on

Last week when the community learned that the Townhouse would be closing its doors after Saturday night, emotions were running high.Patrons were upset.The Townhouse has been a fixture on Main Street for over 50 years."It's not just a bar. It's a restaurant where families can go and have lunch and supper," commented Lorene Hirsch. "It's sad when a business in a small town closes its doors."Current owners Todd Merfeld and his wife Shayla Star Boy decided it was time to move on. Their two year lease was up."We love the customers," Star Boy said. "They have become family."Both husband and wife agreed that it took a while for the community to warm up to them. “We weren't from here. People had to get to know us.”"Small towns need small businesses, people have to understand that these businesses need local support to stay open," said Merfeld.He also added that the city made it difficult for them."The council always let us do what we asked but seemed like they always had road blocks and hurdles along the way."For the complete story see the 2/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.