Cutting back, but still a friend of the hospital’s

Sun, 01/20/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Schwickerath has enjoyed all 57 years as auxiliary volunteer
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe this tells the story of dedicated volunteers like Karen Schwickerath.
She arrived for her interview and wondered aloud if she was worth a story?
“You know Jenny, I was wrong on how many years I’ve been a member of the auxiliary,” she said to Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton Public Relations and Development Manager Jenny Monteith. “It’s not 67 years; it’s only been 57 years. So do you still want to do the story?”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 18 New Hampton Tribune.

