CWC director: Give health, fitness a shot

The Jan. 10 quote of the day at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex speaks to the little fitness procrastinator in each of us: “You don’t have to go fast ... you just have to go.”

The place to go to check out the offerings is 1050 W Hamilton St. behind the high school.

“We encourage everybody to give it a shot,” CWC Director Emily Kleiss said. “Getting in here and getting started is the first step.”

“Walking is a great way to start and then [intensity] can always build from there,” Kleiss said.

