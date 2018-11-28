Dad gave buffalo rancher good start

As fall heads into winter, Martha McFarland and her father Dan McFarland are out monitoring the health of their herd.

Since the hard freeze, the roughly 20 bison (22 with the bull) and 20 more polled Herefords (19) are grazing on the hay ground, and the ranchers are checking their drinking waters to ensure no freezing.

Particularly, sore feet are troubling a couple of animals, a yearling polled Hereford heifer and a bison cow. Last week, Martha was aiming to give the bison cow a multivitamin shot with a dart gun.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 27 New Hampton Tribune.