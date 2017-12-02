Daffodils to be sold to help in the fight against cancer

Spring is on its way and with that the sale of daffodils to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Chickasaw County.“With daffodils, the hope goes beyond the symbol of the flowers – you know that with every bouquet you order, you’re making an actual difference in the lives of real people fighting cancer,” according to Julie Winter-Havel, Chickasaw County American Cancer Society volunteer.Ordering daffodils for friends, customers, and employees can brighten their days, desks, or dinner tables.Proceeds help the American Cancer Society to offer free programs and services that save lives by helping people stay well by preventing cancer or detecting it early, helping people get well by being there for them during and after a cancer diagnosis, by finding cures through investment in groundbreaking discovery, and by fighting back by rallying lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and by rallying communities worldwide to join the fight.Make a minimum $10 donation to receive a bunch of approximately 10 daffodils.Orders are now being taken by contacting Julie Winter-Havel at The Blue Iris. Daffodils will be available in the store starting March 7 until they’re sold out.If you or your business would like to pre-order your daffodils, contact the Blue Iris at 641.394.4158.