Dakota Players returns to Nashua with musical

The dream of acting in a musical production came true for 55 of Nashua-Plainfield Elementary and Intermediate students this last week when the Dakota Players, an outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse, came back for a third year in a row to direct the musical “The Superhero Show!”Auditions were held Monday after school and 55 students stayed after school to audition for the Dakota Players directors Nathanial Vogel and Jacqueline DeGraff.The directors had the students saying lines and some really said their line with feeling. Most were coming back to audition but for others it was their first time learning about acting and musicals.This is a unique learning experience for students in grades 1-6. The students learn what it is like to take part in a musical and all the rehearsing which is involved before the final show.Friday afternoon was a special performance for the elementary and intermediate students who were not in the production.They had the choice of getting a root beer float while enjoying the show. The Superhero Show was also performed on Friday evening and Saturday morning for all who wanted to see these talented students.For the complete story see the 3/9/2017 Nashua Reporter.