Dan Dietz is 2017 Soil Conservationist of the Year

Dan Dietz was nominated for the Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservationist of the Year Award by the Chickasaw Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners.

Dietz received the award for his strong diversified farming operation. He began his farming operation in 1989 and currently farms 901 acres in Chickasaw County.

Among the many conservation practices Dietz implements are protecting water quality by following fertilizer levels of Iowa State University recommendations and applying cover crops.

