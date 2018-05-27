Home / News / Dan Dietz is 2017 Soil Conservationist of the Year

Dan Dietz is 2017 Soil Conservationist of the Year

Sun, 05/27/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Staff Report

Dan Dietz was nominated for the Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservationist of the Year Award by the Chickasaw Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners.
Dietz received the award for his strong diversified farming operation. He began his farming operation in 1989 and currently farms 901 acres in Chickasaw County.
Among the many conservation practices Dietz implements are protecting water quality by following fertilizer levels of Iowa State University recommendations and applying cover crops.
— For more on this story, see the May 25 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here