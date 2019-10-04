Dance is about more than just really good time

When the New Hampton Fire Department holds its annual dance on Saturday night, there will be plenty of great music and friendly ban- ter, but it’s also a critical fundraiser for the New Hampton Firefighters Association.

“I don’t want to say it’s the ‘extras’ because what we’ve bought with proceeds from this are really important,” New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts said, “but with tight budgets, we know we have to go out and raise funds, too.

”The Firemen’s Benefit Dance that will be held from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday is the Firefighters Association’s biggest fundraiser every year.

