Home / News / Dance is about more than just really good time

Dance is about more than just really good time

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Firemen hoping for continued support as Benefit Dance nears
By: 
Bob Fenske

When the New Hampton Fire Department holds its annual dance on Saturday night, there will be plenty of great music and friendly ban- ter, but it’s also a critical fundraiser for the New Hampton Firefighters Association.
“I don’t want to say it’s the ‘extras’ because what we’ve bought with proceeds from this are really important,” New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts said, “but with tight budgets, we know we have to go out and raise funds, too.
”The Firemen’s Benefit Dance that will be held from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday is the Firefighters Association’s biggest fundraiser every year.
— For more on this story, see the April 9 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here