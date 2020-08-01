Dance team adds yet another feather to cap

It was — as Maddie Hoeck put it so well — “nine hours of agony.”

Oh, but the wait was so worth it for the New Hampton dance team last month as they finished as the state runner-up in the Level IV hip-hop division at the Iowa State Dance and Cheer Championships in Des Moines.

“I can’t tell you how nerve wracking that is,” Hoeck said, “and then the way they announce the placers — fifth, fourth, third — and we still hadn’t been called, we were getting really nervous. And then they said, ‘Second, New Hampton,’ and honestly, we went kind of nuts. OK, we went a lot nuts.”

For more on this story see the January 7 Tribune.