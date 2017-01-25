Dancers celebrate successful season

The New Hampton Dance Team came away from state competition with a bang last month as its hip-hop team placed third out of 12 teams in the division.“It was a close one!” said New Hampton Dance Team Coach Emma Schwickerath. “We scored a 66/70, second place scored a 66.25/70 and first place scored a 66.5/70.”The hip hop dance was choreographed by Desmond Walker from DW Choreography and the coed dance was choreographed by Emma Schwickerath.The coed team got a division 1, meaning they scored enough to place but weren't in the top 5.“If I could go back and change anything, I wouldn't change a thing,” said Schwickerath.For the complete story see the 1/24/2016 New Hampton Tribune.