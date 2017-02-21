Dancers take spotlight on Friday night

Various dance teams will gather this Friday night to perform at the annual Dance Showcase in New Hampton for the enjoyment of friends, family and community membersThe event begins at 7 p.m. and be held in the New Hampton High School gymnasium.Performing at the showcase will be the Charles City Pom Squad, Mini Me dancers, Park and Recreation dancers, Expressions Dance soloists and the Upper Iowa University Dance Team.The dance team holds a showcase every year because they don't really have an event that's just "us."The dance team performs at basketball games and football games but they are just the halftime entertainment.“The showcase is our one big community event for the year and last year we almost ran out of room in the gym,” said Emma Schwickerath, who serves as New Hampton High School’s dance team coach.For the complete story see the 2/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.