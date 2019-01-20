Dancers to take the stage for 3D mammography

The committee working to raise funds to bring 3D mammography to New Hampton wanted “something different” for its spring fundraiser and received inspiration from both television and other Iowa communities.

And with that, “Dancing with the Stars” is coming to New Hampton in March.

“We wanted to find something that we hadn’t had before in the community,” said Karen Amundson, a member of the Mercy Medical Center 3D Mammography Capital Campaign and chairwoman of the spring event. “Other organizations around the state have done this program with great success. I love the idea that it is a healthy and fun process for the contestants and will also be a great show for families to attend.”

So on Saturday, March 23, eight couples — ranging from all walks of life — will take the stage at the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium to compete for New Hampton’s own version of dancing champions.

