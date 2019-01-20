Home / News / Dancers to take the stage for 3D mammography

Dancers to take the stage for 3D mammography

Sun, 01/20/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Dancing with the Stars-like event to be held on March 23
By: 
Bob Fenske

The committee working to raise funds to bring 3D mammography to New Hampton wanted “something different” for its spring fundraiser and received inspiration from both television and other Iowa communities.
And with that, “Dancing with the Stars” is coming to New Hampton in March.
“We wanted to find something that we hadn’t had before in the community,” said Karen Amundson, a member of  the Mercy Medical Center 3D Mammography Capital Campaign and chairwoman of the spring event. “Other organizations around the state have done this program with great success. I love the idea that it is a healthy and fun process for the contestants and will also be a great show for families to attend.”
So on Saturday, March 23, eight couples — ranging from all walks of life — will take the stage at the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium to compete for New Hampton’s own version of dancing champions.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 18 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here