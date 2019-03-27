Dancing for a great cause

Karen Amundson admitted that she was a little nervous Friday night after a dress rehearsal for “Dancing with the Stars” came to an end.

“It wasn’t horrible, but you could tell, all the dancers were so nervous,” said the woman who chaired the committee that put on the event, “and honestly, that made me a little nervous. But it turned out, all they needed was a crowd.”

Amen to that.

We’ll say it: The real thing on Saturday night was just plain, pure, fun entertainment.

The dancers nailed it. The judges were perfect. The master of ceremonies did a bang-up job. And oh yeah, the event raised more than $20,000 for the MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center 3D Mammography Campaign.

— For more on this story, see the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.