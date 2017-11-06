Home / News / Dandy Dairy Days
Gabby and Brady Lynch enjoy a ride during the annual Dairy Days celebration in Fredericksburg.

Dandy Dairy Days

Sun, 06/11/2017 - 8:28am Bob Fenske
Fredericksburg festival can’t ask for much more
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Temperatures were perfect, skies were sunny and let’s face it, Dairy Days organizers couldn’t have asked for much more.
And whoever lined up the weather for Fredericksburg’s annual celebration probably has secured the job for life.
For two days, Fredericksburg residents and visitors to the city enjoyed parades, the time-honored “Street Sports” and milking contests and a host of other fun events that make Dairy Days the unique festival it is every year.
And by Wednesday night — after Nicole Ball, Matthew Balk and Ella Steeger had been crowned Dairy Days royalty — another perfect Dairy Days was in the books.
— For more photos from Dairy Days, see the June 9 Tribune and our online photo galleries

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here