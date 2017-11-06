Dandy Dairy Days

Temperatures were perfect, skies were sunny and let’s face it, Dairy Days organizers couldn’t have asked for much more.

And whoever lined up the weather for Fredericksburg’s annual celebration probably has secured the job for life.

For two days, Fredericksburg residents and visitors to the city enjoyed parades, the time-honored “Street Sports” and milking contests and a host of other fun events that make Dairy Days the unique festival it is every year.

And by Wednesday night — after Nicole Ball, Matthew Balk and Ella Steeger had been crowned Dairy Days royalty — another perfect Dairy Days was in the books.

— For more photos from Dairy Days, see the June 9 Tribune and our online photo galleries