A dang good investment

If it weren’t for Dwight D. Eisenhower, Nashua may have never landed a golf course, but because of the famed World War II general who later became president, Nashua Town and Country Club is gearing up for its 50th birthday party.

“Eisenhower loved golf,” said club member Tom Cronin, who was one of the original board members when the course opened, “and he wanted little rural towns to get their own courses so he had the FHA give out loans so towns like ours could do what we did.”

And in the spring of ’68 — when Lyndon B. Johnson was president, American troops were fending off the Tet Offensive in Vietnam and an American named Bob Goalby had just won the Masters — the Nashua Town and Country Club was born.

— For more on this story, see the June 7 Nashua Reporter.