Dark comedy helps fight frightening disease

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

In the six years Beach Bash to End Alzheimer’s Committee has been holding fundraisers, more than $107,000 has been donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Previously, the event was a beach party held at Big Ed’s Firehouse.
This year, with the restaurant sunsetting, the group tried a different tack by offering a darkly comic whodunit, “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman,” hosted Saturday at the banquet hall at the new Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.
It was tough to guess who murdered the hot sauce salesman, as every character in the Cresco Community Theatre production had a motive, right down to his youthful fiancee who couldn’t remember his name.
