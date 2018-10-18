Dark comedy helps fight frightening disease

In the six years Beach Bash to End Alzheimer’s Committee has been holding fundraisers, more than $107,000 has been donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Previously, the event was a beach party held at Big Ed’s Firehouse.

This year, with the restaurant sunsetting, the group tried a different tack by offering a darkly comic whodunit, “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman,” hosted Saturday at the banquet hall at the new Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.

It was tough to guess who murdered the hot sauce salesman, as every character in the Cresco Community Theatre production had a motive, right down to his youthful fiancee who couldn’t remember his name.

