David Alan Kraft, 76

David Alan Kraft, age 76 of New Hampton, IA passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Burial will be held at the New Hampton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences for Dave's family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to his family.

David was born to Frank and Betty (Bowdish) Kraft in New Hampton, IA. He attended and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1960. After graduation, Dave went on to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa where he played football. While back from college for a visit in 1961, Dave met the love of his life, Jane Schnurr, while she was working at the Tasty Freeze. He gave her a ride home that evening and the couple would later marry on December 3, 1966. During his college years, Dave was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany from 1964-1966, and was honorably discharged. After returning home, Dave completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Wartburg College. After completing his education, Dave and Jane began their life long adventure in Phoenix, AZ where Dave worked as a police officer. From there he began a career in medical and dental sales which would take his family coast to coast. Dave and Jane returned to New Hampton after retiring in 2004.

Dave was an author of two books, and also enjoyed writing poetry. Dave took pleasure in playing billiards and euchre, and riding his Harley Davidson and restored 1955 GMC truck. Also, Dave was never at a loss for words when discussing politics.

Dave was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church which was where he was baptized and confirmed.

Those left to cherish Dave’s memory are his loving wife, Jane Kraft of New Hampton; his daughters, Teri (Joseph) Zuccaro of Dubuque, IA and Toni (Derek) Swartzendruber of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren, Gus, Grace, Tony, Andrew and Laura; his siblings, Linda (Richard) Page of Los Angeles, CA, Kyle (Jolene) Kraft of Seguin, TX and Kris (Mark) Kramer of New Hampton; his siblings-in-law, Sally (Paul) Sjobakken of New Hampton, Leslie (Ron) Bumba of New Hampton and J.C. (Tammy) Schnurr of Surprise, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, niece Amanda, and nephew David in infancy.

Dave’s family extends a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home for their care and support.