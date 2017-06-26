Davis Rally to take a break

The Davis Rally will not be returning to New Hampton ... at least for this year.

Rally organizers, who had already switched the date and the location for this year’s rally, made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“We know this will be disappointing news for many, and we feel the same way,” the statement read, “but there are a number of factors that have brought us to this decision.”

The rally has been a staple in New Hampton since Gene and Luci Davis first organized it in 1979, and at one time, it attracted thousands of motorcyclists from around the Upper Midwest to New Hampton on the weekend after Labor Day.

The Davis’ grandchildren — Dan and Gordon Davis and their families — have coordinated the rally for the past two years, but attendance has steadily declined over the past 10 years.

— For more on this story, see the June 23 Tribune