Because of HIPPA rules, the Tribune borrowed Dawson Monteith to show how Rachel Knecht and her fellow surgical nurses try to ease the fears of young children who are about to have surgery at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A day at the hospital

Mon, 02/17/2020 - 6:34pm Bob Fenske
The fact of the matter is every day is hectic at MercyOne New Hampton
Glen Geerts’ “day” is almost complete as he talks with Audra Burgart just after 7 a.m. on a Wednesday morning at the med/surg nurse’s desk inside MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

He’s going through the list of four patients who are currently in the hospital, giving Burgart and her fellow day nurses updates on where they’re at in their various treatments.

Outside, it’s another gloomy winter day in Northeast Iowa. 

For more on this story see the February 18 Tribune.

