A dazzling new home

Mark Dungey sat in a recliner in the furniture store he and his brother Trace own and talked about the odyssey the last three years has been.

“Sometimes, the fire seems like yesterday,” he said. “Other times, it’s like it was from another lifetime. ... But the community support we had and still have — right from the night of the fire through now — it makes me pretty emotional.”

He paused as he looked around Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring new home and smiled.

“I’d better stop because I’m already getting teary-eyed,” Dungey said. “It just means a lot to Trace and me. It really does.”

“The fire,” of course, is the Oct. 28, 2014, blaze that destroyed the building and additions Dungey’s had called home since 1963.

Almost immediately, the Dungey brothers vowed to rebuild and to do so in New Hampton.



