DCI identifies man killed by police after standoff

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the subject involved in an incident on the Avenue of Saints Wednesday evening.

Jihad Merrick, age 29, of Minneapolis was identified as the driver killed during a standoff with officers outside of Plainfield.

“An autopsy has been conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and the results of that examination and the investigation will be forwarded to the Bremer County Attorney’s Office for review,” according to a report from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This incident occurred on Highway 218 southbound at the 211.5 mile marker, which is inside Bremer County.

