Home / News / Dealing with the heat

Dealing with the heat

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Pool is a popular place as Mother Nature delivers sweltering temperatures
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The thermometers in New Hampton hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit at 3 p.m. Friday though the heat index said it should feel like 97, and it was going to be even worse on Saturday.
Area residents and visitors flocked to the New Hampton Municipal Pool and Splash Pad in order to beat the heat. There were 497 attendees on Friday.
“The pool’s a good way to stay cool,” said Megan Swestka of Protivin while unloading children from the car. “I was waiting all winter for the heat, so I’m not going to complain about it.”
She must have absolutely loved Friday and Saturday then. The high temperature in New Hampton was 92 on Friday and 95 on Saturday, before a storm front moved through the area and dropped temperatures by almost 30 degrees.
— For more on this story, see the July 3 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here