Dealing with the heat

The thermometers in New Hampton hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit at 3 p.m. Friday though the heat index said it should feel like 97, and it was going to be even worse on Saturday.

Area residents and visitors flocked to the New Hampton Municipal Pool and Splash Pad in order to beat the heat. There were 497 attendees on Friday.

“The pool’s a good way to stay cool,” said Megan Swestka of Protivin while unloading children from the car. “I was waiting all winter for the heat, so I’m not going to complain about it.”

She must have absolutely loved Friday and Saturday then. The high temperature in New Hampton was 92 on Friday and 95 on Saturday, before a storm front moved through the area and dropped temperatures by almost 30 degrees.

