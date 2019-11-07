Deb El leaves U.S. senator impressed

As U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made her way around the Deb El Food Products plant in New Hampton last Wednesday, she was asked her thoughts about the facility that the New Jersey company recently purchased from Sparboe.

Her answer was quick: “Fascinating.”

She paused for a moment and smiled.

“I’ve never been inside an egg facility before,” she said, “and this is so impressive. The people, the technology, the commitment to safety, it’s been one of my more fascinating visits as a senator.”

