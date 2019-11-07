Home / News / Deb El leaves U.S. senator impressed
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst talks with Deb El Food Products Elliot Gibber after he and his employees gave her a tour of the plant Deb El purchased from Sparboe earlier this year.

Deb El leaves U.S. senator impressed

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
During stop in New Hampton, Ernst sounds optimistic note on trade issues
By: 
Bob Fenske

As U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made her way around the Deb El Food Products plant in New Hampton last Wednesday, she was asked her thoughts about the facility that the New Jersey company recently purchased from Sparboe.

Her answer was quick: “Fascinating.”

She paused for a moment and smiled.

“I’ve never been inside an egg facility before,” she said, “and this is so impressive. The people, the technology, the commitment to safety, it’s been one of my more fascinating visits as a senator.”

For more on this story see the July 9 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

