Decent weather arrives in just time for parks

Rick Kramer won't deny he was starting to get a little worried.April showers were putting the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department in a time crunch and a deadline — the opening of the baseball and softball seasons — was fast approaching.And then came last week, when Mother Nature finally gave the department a chance to really get to work at Mikkelson Park.Concrete was poured, posts for the new baseball outfield fence were placed, and dugout roofs were installed at the softball field."I was getting a little nervous," he said. "We've got a softball game on May 22, a baseball game on May 24 and we needed some decent weather."