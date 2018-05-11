Decision day almost here

The pace of early and absentee voting has picked up a notch recently, and officials at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office are expecting more to come before election day next Tuesday.

As of Thursday morning, the Auditor’s Office reported that it had handed out 2,292 ballots, up from the 2,168 absentee and early ballots that were cast in 2014.

“And it’s been pretty busy every day so we definitely aren’t done,” Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll said. “I think a lot of it is the convenience and the fact that we’ve promoted it, the Secretary of State has promoted it. … Absentee balloting is just becoming more and more popular.”

Knoll said she doesn’t believe early voting will break the record of 3,036 set in 2016, but she said considering this is a so-called “mid-term election,” early voting has been brisk.

Today (Monday) is the last day that voters can cast early ballots at the Chickasaw County Courthouse; if they wait until Tuesday, they must vote at their polling centers, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who have questions are urged to call the Auditor's Office at 641-394-2100.

