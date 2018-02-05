Home / News / Decluttering clears mental space, Extension director says; offers tips

Decluttering clears mental space, Extension director says; offers tips

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 10:21am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Research shows, when we see clutter, we feel tired, guilty and stressed. Decluttering cleans more than the house, it clears mental space.
Thus began the presentation of Sarah Merrifield, office manager at Chickasaw
County Iowa State University Extension in New Hampton.
Merrifield had about seven participants in her noon decluttering presentation on Thursday, April 19 for Extension Week; a reporter sat alone during the 5 p.m. session.
We will never find the time to get organized, Merrifield said — unless we make the time. Setting time each day to declutter and doing so in small pieces makes it less overwhelming.
— For more on this story, see the May 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

