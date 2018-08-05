Democrat makes pitch for state’s top ag post

Tim Gannon believes one only needs a single statistic to see why the state must make an investment in rural Iowa.

“When you have 71 of 99 counties losing population between 2010 and 2016, that says something,” the Mingo Democrat who is seeking to become Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in this fall’s election.

“I don’t want Iowa to become a few pockets of big cities, and we have to realize how important agriculture is to our economy.”

And during a campaign swing through Northeast Iowa on Sunday, Gannon touted his experience — eight years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture when it was headed by former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack — for the job.

He served on several trade missions and said he understands the importance keeping global markets open for Iowa’s farmers, and Gannon expressed concern about the brewing “trade war” with China.

— For more on this story, see the May 8 Tribune