Democratic candidate makes pitch to farmers

Minnesota’s senior senator’s message during a presidential campaign stop in New Hampton Wednesday was short and to the point: President Trump is no friend to farmers.

Amy Klobuchar, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 and is the daughter of longtime Minneapolis newspaper columnist Jim Klobuchar, told a group of about 30 people gathered at the Pub at the Pinicon that the current administration’s policies are the reason that farmers in Iowa and throughout the country are struggling.

“As president, I’m going to be devoted to bringing sanity back to our ag policy,” she said. “What is happening right now is, in my mind, unforgivable.”

