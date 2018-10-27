Democratic candidate takes aim at King

J.D. Scholten knows the challenge is daunting, but the Democrat seeking to knock off eight-term Republican Congressman Steve King believes its doable.

“People said when I entered this race 15 months ago that there’s no way,” he told a crowd gathered for a town-hall meeting in New Hampton on Tuesday, “but I’m here to tell you we’re within striking distance. It’s time for our representative to work for the people of the Fourth District.”

Scholten’s visit to New Hampton was part of a swing his campaign has dubbed the “You Can’t Fake Showing Up” tour in which he will visit all 39 of the counties that make up the sprawling district that covers from northwest Iowa and stretches into Northeast Iowa.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 26 New Hampton Tribune.