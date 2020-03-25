Home / News / Dems to have contested primaries; current auditor seeking supervisor seat

Dems to have contested primaries; current auditor seeking supervisor seat

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Tilkes and Holthaus will have rematch in District 1, Rasing challenging Geerts in District 4 and Knoll will take on Hackman
By: 
Bob Fenske

Let’s just put it this way: The June 2 primary, at least when it comes to a couple of county races, will be pretty interesting.

So, too, will the general elect this fall.

As the filing deadline for candidates nears, there are already two contested races in the Democratic primary and at least two contested races in the general election.

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here