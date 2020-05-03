Departure tough call for MercyOne doctors

John and Shea Epperly agonized over the decision, but in the end, family carried the day.

The two MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and Family Clinic doctors wrestled with a simple question — do we stay or do we go? — for months before finally deciding that, after 10 years, they would depart New Hampton.

“This has nothing to do with New Hampton, the hospital, the clinic, the people we work with,” Shea Epperly said, “in fact, that made this decision so tough to make. This has become home for us.”

