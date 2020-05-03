Home / News / Departure tough call for MercyOne doctors
Drs. Shea and John Epperly and their four children will be departing New Hampton this summer.

Departure tough call for MercyOne doctors

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Epperlys will leave New Hampton hospital and clinic with mixed feelings
By: 
Bob Fenske

John and Shea Epperly agonized over the decision, but in the end, family carried the day.

The two MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and Family Clinic doctors wrestled with a simple question — do we stay or do we go? — for months before finally deciding that, after 10 years, they would depart New Hampton.

“This has nothing to do with New Hampton, the hospital, the clinic, the people we work with,” Shea Epperly said, “in fact, that made this decision so tough to make. This has become home for us.”

For more on this story see the March 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

