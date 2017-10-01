Deputies will be able to make ‘saves’

Ken Rasing figures if one “save” occurs, the work that went into obtaining a public health grant to put a defibrillator in each squad car used by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office will have been worth it.“What we do know is that if someone has a heart attack, the two things that give that person a chance of surviving are early CPR and a defib,” said the Chickasaw County Emergency Management director said. “This makes so much sense, and I’m so glad we were able to do this.”The units cost $1,370 apiece, and Rasing said the grant will cover the entire cost of $10,960 to equip each of the eight squad cars.Last Wednesday, he conducted training with Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann and his deputies.For the complete story see the 01/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.