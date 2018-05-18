Home / News / Desk purchased for dispatch as part of remodel

Desk purchased for dispatch as part of remodel

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
Laptops OK’d for Board of Health
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Chickasaw County 911 coordinator Austen Seely has been researching a new dispatch desk since last April, he told Board of Supervisors on Monday. The current desk dates from the 1970s and is crammed into  a 12-by-10-foot room.
There are supposed to be two positions at the desk. “Essentially right now one (position) is functional where a dispatcher can sit… The second one is so discombobulated and it can’t be modified really with the current desk,” Seely said.
— For more on this story, see the May 14 New Hampton Tribune.

