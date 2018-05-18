Desk purchased for dispatch as part of remodel

Chickasaw County 911 coordinator Austen Seely has been researching a new dispatch desk since last April, he told Board of Supervisors on Monday. The current desk dates from the 1970s and is crammed into a 12-by-10-foot room.

There are supposed to be two positions at the desk. “Essentially right now one (position) is functional where a dispatcher can sit… The second one is so discombobulated and it can’t be modified really with the current desk,” Seely said.

