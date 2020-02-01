Home / News / Despite myriad of challenges, farmers somehow get ‘win’
On one of the relatively few days in October where field work could be done, a farmer north of Jerico chops corn.

Despite myriad of challenges, farmers somehow get ‘win’

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

It’s never a great sign when one sees farmers giving up their Thanksgiving holiday weekend because they still have crops in the field or post-harvest field work to complete.

That, unfortunately, was the reality in 2019, a year in which Mother Nature just didn’t want to cooperate.

“We probably had one decent month during this season,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said in November. “It’s just been one of those really challenging weather years.”

