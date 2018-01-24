Dietz, Kelleher win Nashua City Council seats

A familiar face will return to the City Council next week, but if there was a lesson in Tuesday’s special election, it was every vote really does count.

Former Mayor Angie Dietz and Hal Kelleher III were elected to the council as Dietz received 83 votes while Kelleher garnered 73, one more than third-place finisher Rolland Cagley, who also lost a bid for re-election in the November election. Terry McGinnis finished fourth with 51 votes.

The special election was needed after two council members resigned this fall.

“I feel honored to have the citizens allow me to be their City Council member,” said Dietz, who did not seek re-election as mayor in the fall. “I look forward to working though all the issues that come up and working together with the rest of the Council.”

“Super, that’s a surprise with the names that were on the ballot,” Kelleher said. “I’m excited to start and looking forward to this and it will be great.”

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 Reporter and Jan. 26 Tribune