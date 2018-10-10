Home / News / Dinner theater is so much more than just great food and acting

Dinner theater is so much more than just great food and acting

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Organizers say ‘Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman’ can make a huge difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease
By: 
Bob Fenske

Bryan Hugeback and Brian Laures say the real reason to attend Saturday night’s dinner theater isn’t the food or even the acting.
Not that they won’t both be great, but the two original members of the Beach Bash for a Cure Committee members say those who attend one of the two shows Saturday will know that they are making the difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.
For seven years, the Beach Bash was held at the former Big Ed’s Firehouse Restaurant and raised more than $100,000, but as attendance dropped in recent years, committee members decided to try something different.
And they’ll unveil it on Saturday with two dinner shows — one at 4 p.m.; the other at 7:30 p.m. — at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home’s new downtown location.
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

