Director sentenced for theft from daycare

An Alta Vista woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree theft, which refers to amounts of $1,000 to $10,000, and was placed on supervised probation for up to two years in a judgment filed Dec. 18 in Chickasaw County District Court.

The New Hampton Police Department alleged in a complaint filed Oct. 12 that Kimberly Anne Hubka of Alta Vista stole $17,697.52 while she directed Great Plays Daycare Center between March 2015 and her resignation in February 2017.

