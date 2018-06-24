Disaster proclamation issued after June 7 severe storms

A disaster proclamation for individual aid has been issued for seven counties, including Chickasaw, in response to flooding and severe weather beginning June 7 and continuing.

The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program.

Potential applicants have until July 26, which is 45 days from the date of proclamation, to submit a claim. In addition to Chickasaw County, the bordering Bremer, Floyd, Howard and diagonally bordering Winneshiek were included.

Individuals suffering losses of personal property or having structural damage to their personal residence may contact the local “community action” office located in their county. Northeast Iowa Community Action, based in Decorah, covers Chickasaw, Bremer, Howard and Winneshiek counties, and other affected non-bordering counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) may provide up to $5,000 of combined assistance, reimbursement and vendor voucher, for covered items to households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Twice the federal poverty level (200 percent) is an annual income of $24,280 for one-person households; for families, add $8,640 per person to the yearly income.

Annual income can be proven with the federal income tax form, Social Security statement or Forms 1099. Programs within NICAC may differ with their definition of “family,” countable income and other factors. For details, visit http://www.neicac.org/guidelines.

Application must be made through the area’s local community action office. Resident applicants may be eligible for repair or replacement of items damaged by storms and flooding.

The Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) program is to address serious needs to overcome disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance and referrals. There are no income eligibility requirement for Disaster Case Management and there is no direct financial assistance provided by Disaster Case Management.

Additionally, individuals affected by the storms and flooding are encouraged to report their damage/losses to Chickasaw County Emergency Management office.

