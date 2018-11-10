Dispatcher leaves, applications being taken until Oct. 16
Thu, 10/11/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
Dispatch exam being offered locally; 20 have resigned from county in 21 months
By:
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann announced the loss of yet another dispatcher and jailer, this time owing to retirement. James Diesburg said he will be “retiring” effective Thursday [Oct. 11].
“It was an honor and privilege to work and serve the county,” Hemann read from Diesburg’s letter.
The Sheriff’s Office is down to four full-time dispatchers to cover three shifts, seven days a week, whereas six would be a full staff, Hemann said.
