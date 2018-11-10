Dispatcher leaves, applications being taken until Oct. 16

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann announced the loss of yet another dispatcher and jailer, this time owing to retirement. James Diesburg said he will be “retiring” effective Thursday [Oct. 11].

“It was an honor and privilege to work and serve the county,” Hemann read from Diesburg’s letter.

The Sheriff’s Office is down to four full-time dispatchers to cover three shifts, seven days a week, whereas six would be a full staff, Hemann said.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 9 New Hampton Tribune.