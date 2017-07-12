Display lights up Mikkelson Park

The emotion in Lisa Pool’s voice Saturday night was palatable, and why not?

What started out as a tribute to her late son turned into a wonderfully, beautiful celebration of the Christmas season as the “Little Light of Mine” display kicked off its December run at Mikkelson Park.

“It means a lot to me to see so many people want to be a part of this,” said Pool, whose son Kameron died in a car accident last year. “To me, this represents what we can all do. We can let a little piece of our light shine on others.”

Pool and her family put up displays both at the crash scene and at Mikkelson a year ago, but this year, she and a group of community members came up with the idea of literally ringing the park’s “Ring Road” with Christmas displays.

The group formed a committee, sought out grants and sponsors and went to work.

The result is a pretty festive Mikkelson Park.

“We’re driving back from Madison, [Wis.], and we saw it and had to take a look,” said Tiffany Duggan of Fort Dodge. “I’m a sucker for Christmas lights, and I know my husband just wants to get home but it’s right here and it’s really beautiful.”

That was the sentiment throughout the first evening as scores of people took in the displays — some religious, some just plain fun.

