District tackles bus driver shortage

New Hampton Community Schools is facing a quandary — not enough bus drivers — these days, and Superintendent Jay Jurrens took his concerns to the School Board last week.

“It’s been a growing issue for us, and we’re not the only school district facing this,” Jurrens said during the board’s regular monthly meeting. “I think we have to address this.”

The school district started the 2019-20 school year one route driver short and that means a custodian took over the route until someone can be hired. The other issue, Jurrens told the board, is the district has a hard time finding bus drivers for activity trips.

