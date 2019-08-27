Home / News / District tackles bus driver shortage

District tackles bus driver shortage

Tue, 08/27/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Superintendent, School Board looking for ideas on how to attract more drivers
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Community Schools is facing a quandary — not enough bus drivers — these days, and Superintendent Jay Jurrens took his concerns to the School Board last week.

“It’s been a growing issue for us, and we’re not the only school district facing this,” Jurrens said during the board’s regular monthly meeting. “I think we have to address this.”

The school district started the 2019-20 school year one route driver short and that means a custodian took over the route until someone can be hired. The other issue, Jurrens told the board, is the district has a hard time finding bus drivers for activity trips.

For more on this story see the August 27 Tribune.

