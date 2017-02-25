District takes its first step on building project

The New Hampton School Board has dipped its proverbial toe into its upcoming building project.Meeting for the first time since voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum, board members Monday night approved the results of the Feb. 7 election, officially gave Superintendent Jay Jurrens permission to begin working on the project and agreed to spend the first money on it.The referendum, which will lead to the construction of a new middle school, competition gymnasium and a high school vocational agriculture and industrial technology center, received yes votes from 62.2 percent of the voters.Jurrens asked for and received permission to spend $4,675 on soil borings to measure the quality of the soil on the building site.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.