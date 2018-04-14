The dogs rule this ‘Spectacular’

On the night of their “graduation,” Gordy didn’t forget to do his job.

As the reporter went over to congratulate U.S. Army veteran Brad Newberry, Gordy stepped in between the veteran and the reporter just to make sure the latter didn’t get too close to the man he’ll serve for the rest of his life.

“He’s changed my life,” Newberry said, “and I really mean that. Gordy, in his own way, has kind of given me my life back. It sounds strange, but he’s brought me closer to my kids. He’s kind of helped me be me again.”

— For more on this story, see the April 13 New Hampton Tribune.