Home / News / Dollars for Scholars set to hand out thousands

Tue, 05/16/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Organization’s volunteers give New Hampton High seniors a good start as they head to college
By: 
Bob Fenske

The annual march of seniors onto the stage of the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium will be held tonight [Tuesday].And by the time they head for home, they will have one heck of a start on paying for their post-secondary educations.“It’s pretty amazing to realize what kind of support our community gives Dollars for Scholars and these scholarships,” said Dustin Lewis, who serves as co-president along with Susan Nosbisch of New Hampton’s chapter. “If people don’t believe we support our young people and their futures, I have the numbers to prove them wrong.”Lewis said well over $212,000 will be handed out tonight at the annual Scholarship and Awards Program that kicks off at 7 p.m.For the complete story see the 5/16/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

