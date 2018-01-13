Don’t like our weather? It’s Iowa; it’ll change

The speed in which the weather changed Thursday morning surprised even Jay Jurrens, the New Hampton and Turkey Valley superintendent who has plenty of experience with Iowa winters.

“I went out at about 5:30 and it was just raining,” Jurrens said, “and by 6, 6:30, we had a lot of ice.”

Jurrens could see it coming; after all, when he left his home for the first time Thursday morning, the temperature was 35 degrees but it was already in the teens in Mason City.

The superintendent first called for a two-hour late start and then an hour later, pulled the plug on classes – giving New Hampton and Turkey Valley students their first “snow day” of 2017-18.

