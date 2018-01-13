Home / News / Don’t like our weather? It’s Iowa; it’ll change

Don’t like our weather? It’s Iowa; it’ll change

Sat, 01/13/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Small storm brings variety of weather to county; schools call off classes
By: 
Bob Fenske and James Grob

The speed in which the weather changed Thursday morning surprised even Jay Jurrens, the New Hampton and Turkey Valley superintendent who has plenty of experience with Iowa winters.

“I went out at about 5:30 and it was just raining,” Jurrens said, “and by 6, 6:30, we had a lot of ice.”

Jurrens could see it coming; after all, when he left his home for the first time Thursday morning, the temperature was 35 degrees but it was already in the teens in Mason City.

The superintendent first called for a two-hour late start and then an hour later, pulled the plug on classes – giving New Hampton and Turkey Valley students their first “snow day” of 2017-18.

 

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here