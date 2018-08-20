Home / News / Donating the gift of life

Donating the gift of life

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 9:16am Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

Two area residents — Bill Kunzman and Luci Fober — donate blood during a drive held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Monday morning.
Kunzman is from Charles City, he taught for 28 years at Nashua-Plainfield. He admitted with a laugh that he used to coerce his physics and chemistry students into donating blood.
“We were allowed to do things like that back then, but that was a different time. I’m not sure I could do that now. Back then we believed in the Red Cross, and being a volunteer.”
— Originally appeared in the Aug. 16 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here