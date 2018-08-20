Donating the gift of life

Two area residents — Bill Kunzman and Luci Fober — donate blood during a drive held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Monday morning.

Kunzman is from Charles City, he taught for 28 years at Nashua-Plainfield. He admitted with a laugh that he used to coerce his physics and chemistry students into donating blood.

“We were allowed to do things like that back then, but that was a different time. I’m not sure I could do that now. Back then we believed in the Red Cross, and being a volunteer.”

— Originally appeared in the Aug. 16 Nashua Reporter.