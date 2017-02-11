Drama Department excited to perform The Addams Family this weekend

They are creepy and they are kooky, mysterious and spooky. They are all-together ooky, the Addams Family, and they will be on stage at the Nashua-Plainfield High School this weekend showing a glimpse into their spine-chilling family.

The Nashua-Plainfield Drama Department is excited to perform The Addams Family Musical, a Young@Part production, for the public on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. The students have been rehearsing the musical for months and the set is ready for show time.

Morticia and Gomez Addams and their unique family, alive and dead, will be on stage singing and dancing and inviting everyone to see their new torture, Wednesday’s new fiancé from Iowa. How will The Addams deal with this new development? How will this Iowa boy fit into their family? This will make for an interesting and eerie musical.

