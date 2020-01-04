Drive-up testing gets green light at MercyOne

MercyOne New Hampton will begin offering drive-up testing for the Coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday, but both hospital and clinic officials are stressing that the testing can be done by appointment only.

In a press release issued Saturday, MercyOne officials said a patient should wait to call for a testing appointment until they have had symptoms of COVID-19 for four days as the test may not be accurate until day four of the illness.

“Due to a limited number of test kits available, we are only testing people who meet specific criteria. Phone screens and appointments are required prior to coming to the mobile testing site,” said Jessica Flanscha, BSN, manager of MercyOne New Hampton Family Medicine.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.