Drive-In Theater kicks off season with special event Saturday

The Iowa BIG North Drive-In Theater is returning this year with a big event on Saturday evening.

Hey, not only can area residents take in the movie “Daddy’s Home 2” but also play a little volleyball, take part in a beanbag tournament and munch on some walking tacos.

The “doors” open at the site of the old Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring location, 960 E. Main St., which is across the street from Mikkelson Park at 6 p.m., and the movie that will kick off the theater’s second season will start at 8:45 p.m.

